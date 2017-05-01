'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 5 Spoilers: New Transfer Student Sends Boruto's Byakugan on Heightened Alert

A mysterious new student transfers to Konoha Academy in the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." He seems friendly enough and all, but Boruto's Byakugan might beg to differ.

Facebook/boruto.snsA screenshot of the titular character in the anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

The previous episode "Boruto" saw the Academy crumbling down following an intense battle between the boys and girls of the titular character's class. This ultimately led to the two warring factions to team up after Boruto summoned what looked like a giant snake that began attacking them indiscriminately.

However, the highlight of the previous episode's final scene was the sight of a character veiled in the shadows, standing on the rooftop of one of the nearby buildings. The identity of this character is about to be revealed in the upcoming episode aptly titled "The Mysterious Transfer Student."

The official trailer for the episode shows that the shadowy character is nothing more than a boy who greets Boruto with a friendly smile. But while he does seem harmless to the untrained eye, Boruto's Byakugan seems to have seen the same kind of dark aura on the boy as those that have previously turned his friends Denki and Metal into darker, angrier versions of themselves. Could this mysterious dark aura be controlling the new boy as well, or could this very boy be its source?

Fans who have seen the movie "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" and has been reading the manga adaptation are well aware who this boy is and what part he is going to eventually play in Boruto's life. While he does seem to have no ill-intentions towards Boruto and his friends, there may be a deeper reason behind his actions that surpasses mere juvenile resentment.

According to ComicBook, the mysterious boy's name is Mitsuki, and he happens to be Orochimaru's synthetic human son. Additionally, the reason why he seems to be gaining on Naruto's son is because his own father has planted a gift on him that has led him to seek out Boruto specifically. It seems that Orochimaru wants nothing more than to have the Seventh Hokage's son help sharpen up Mitsuki's abilities.

However, could this really be the only reason why Mitsuki seems to be so drawn to Boruto? Conversely, is it possible that Orochimaru's son inherited his previous villainous traits?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 5 airs on Wednesday, May 3, at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo.