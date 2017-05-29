'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 9 Spoilers: Boruto to Face His Aunt in Special Match; Naruto Doubts Own Son's Ability?

Is Boruto about to disappoint his father, yet again, on the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?"

Facebook/boruto.snsAunt Hanabi helps Boruto understand his ocular jutsu on the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

The mysterious shadow-like chakra that's been plaguing Konoha has finally prompted a discussion about Boruto possibly inheriting the Hyuga clan's ocular jutsu, the Byakugan. But up until now, the jutsu has activated on its own, and Boruto has never been able to turn it on at will. So naturally, his friends were skeptical, but he's determined to prove them all wrong. He has the Byakugan, and he will learn the proper way to wield its power.

This determination will eventually lead to Boruto having a practice match with his aunt, Hanabi, on the upcoming episode titled "Proof of Oneself." According to the official synopsis, the match will not go as Boruto hopes since he will not be able to activate the Byakugan, no matter how desperately he tries.

All he wants is to be able to prove that he's able to see the shadow-like chakra that's been roaming Konoha and possessing the minds of unsuspecting people in a seeming attempt to either test his skills or hurt him badly. Even Naruto and Shikamaru have been able to notice that the strange incidents have been happening to people with connections to Boruto. Is somebody targeting the Hokage's son? If so, then it only becomes all the more important that he learns how to use the Byakugan right away.

However, his inability to activate the said ocular jutsu will, at first, make Naruto skeptical of his son's intentions. But will Boruto really go so far as to lie about his abilities in order to get his father's attention? When Naruto sees how desperate Boruto is, he changes his mind about doubting his son and goes to talk to him. Will Naruto be able to motivate his son into finally activating the Byakugan? Or will his efforts be misinterpreted and end up giving Boruto more reason to hate him?

The official trailer for the episode further explains what the Byakugan is and what it can do. Hanabi seems to be a very patient mentor, and Boruto looks like a very determined student. But will this be enough to finally bring Boruto's ocular jutsu to its fullest potential?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 9 airs on Wednesday, May 31, at 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo. Episodes can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll.