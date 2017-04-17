'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 5 Spoilers, Plot: Arrival of a Mysterious Character

Boruto will meet a lot of new characters that will become either his friend or foe as he goes about his journey in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Episode 5 will see him meet someone who seems to be both.

(Photo: YouTube/Pierrot)A screenshot of Boruto from the "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" trailer.

The episode is very aptly titled "The Mysterious Transfer Student" and will mark the entrance of a character who should be familiar to those who follow the manga.

The character is none other than the calm but deadly Mitsuki. The synopsis for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 5 as per Comicbook.com reads: "A transfer student called Mitsuki has transferred from the Hidden Sound. He defeats Iwabē during the sparring lesson, and shows considerable talent in academics as well......"

Spoiler Alert! The following contains plot details from "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Read at your own discretion.

From the looks of it, Mitsuki is good both in battle and academics. This does not come as a surprise since Mitsuki is the synthetic "son" of Orochimaru, whom he created genetically perfect.

This would explain why Mitsuki is exceptionally talented for his age and why he can handle himself even when he is pitted against shinobis older than he is.

Although mysterious at first, he will eventually become a good friend of Boruto in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." It will be especially exciting to see Mitsuki's personality and how he does in school.

His talents will surely intimidate and amaze both students and instructors. It is unclear at the moment if "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will delve into the story of how he came to be.

Before fans can look ahead to meeting Mitsuki, they will first be treated with episode 3 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," which is titled "Metal Lee Goes Wild," set to air April 19.

Metal Lee is known for being hot-blooded and passionate so it does not come as a surprise that he goes wild in this episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." How this will affect Boruto and the academy remains to be seen.