'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Spoilers: Sasuke Makes Shocking Discovery and a Dangerous Realization in Episode 20

(Photo: Studio Pierrot) Sarada finds a picture of a mystery woman in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations"

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will continue to translate the "Naruto Gaiden" manga for television this week with episode 20, "The Boy with Sharingan."

The new arc focuses on Sarada, who believes that Sakura is not her real mother and that it could be the bespectacled woman with her father Sasuke in a picture that she found in the previous episode.

Airing this Wednesday, Aug. 16, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 20 will see Sasuke, who is currently on a "top secret" mission, inform Naruto of an individual with a Sharingan who happens to be a "Kekkei Genkai" unique to the Uchiha clan.

The synopsis teases serious danger seeing that there should not be anyone else I existence with a Sharingan, much less another Uchiha member:

As of right now, the only living Uchiha members should be Sasuke and his daughter, Sarada...

Meanwhile, in her quest to find out the identity of her real mother and find her father, Sarada learns from Chouchou that Naruto is meeting up with Sasuke and decides to follow him to learn his whereabouts and get the truth from him.

The following contains plot details for the rest the "Naruto Gaiden" episodes of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Read at your own discretion.

The synopsis for episode 21, "Sasuke and Sarada," reveals that Sarada will successfully find Sasuke at the Pass Tower, but Sasuke is far from glad seeing her, breaking her heart.

Naruto and Chouchou were also there, but before they can let the two talk it out, a "mysterious enemy" shows up out of nowhere and attacks them.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 22, "Connecting Thoughts," gives this enemy a name — Shin. The baddie captures Sakura and he makes sure that there is no way for the group to locate her, not even Naruto's detection powers.

Sasuke believes that the key to finding Shin lies in the unusually large number of Sharingan on his arm and so they end up enlisting the help of Orochimaru to learn more about what they mean.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 23, "The Shape of Their Connections," will wrap up the "Naruto Gaiden" arc with Sarada going after Sasuke and company to rescue Sakura. The synopsis teases: