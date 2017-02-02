'Boruto: Naruto the Movie' DVD Release: New English-Dubbed Trailer Surfaces Ahead of Home Video Launch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fans outside Japan are thrilled to get a new English-dubbed trailer for "Boruto: Naruto the Movie." What makes it more interesting is the fact that Boruto Uzumaki, Naruto's son, is in no way interested in becoming Konoha's next Hokage.

Viz Media'Boruto: Naruto the Movie' Home DVD release with English dub will be available on March 28, 2017.

The film was first released in Japan in 2015. It was then released in the United States, China and Canada in 2016. This year, the English-dubbed DVD copy is slated to be made available on March 28.

It is going to be ninja training days all over again but with a new generation headed by Naruto's son. Boruto will be in a team with Sarada, the daughter of Naruto's best friends Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno, and the synthetic boy that Orochimaru created to be his son, Mitsuki. Their team will be under the supervision of Konohamaru.

The trailer opens with Boruto's team at his father's office to report on a recently concluded mission. As Naruto asks how their mission went, Boruto responds just like how an offspring of Naruto would reply: "What do you think? That mission was way too easy. I mean, I could have done it all by myself."

Hearing the way Boruto reports, Naruto turns to their trainer, Konohamaru, to ask, "What have you been teaching him?" To which Konohamaru only responds by looking away and scratching the back of his head.

At this point in the trailer, fans might think that Boruto turns out to be more like the younger version of his father, confident and determined to lead the Shinobi World.

However, things take a sudden turn when Sarada confronts Boruto, saying: "My dream is to become a Hokage. Are you going to destroy my dream?" Boruto then answers that being a Hokago does not interest him.

The trailer also features new enemies, Momoshiki and Kinshiki, that puts Boruto and the rest of the kids training in huge trouble.

Aside from that, the trailer previews what obviously is not a tight relationship between Naruto and his son. At the latter part of the trailer, Boruto can be seen persuading Sasuke to train him, saying, "There's someone I have to bring down."