Boston Celtics Trade and Roster Rumors: Celtics Will Focus on Signing Gordon Hayward This Offseason

The Boston Celtics may have finally won a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals, but they remain huge underdogs in this series. With Isaiah Thomas out for the rest playoffs, their chances of making it to the finals are quite slim right now. Fortunately, the Celtics know how to plan ahead and even if they lose against the Cavaliers, they are going to come back stronger next season.

Aside from the first overall pick in this year's draft, the Celtics also have something the other contenders don't have. The cap space to sign one of the top free agents this summer.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are going to make All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward their number one target this offseason as they continue to build a team that can challenge the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

"Why trade assets to get Butler when you think you might have a chance at Hayward in the summer where they have the cap space to sign him in and you don't have to trade anything? Boston could possibly know closer to the draft where they stand with Hayward, but I think Danny Ainge has not gone 'all in' with this group yet," Wojnarowski said, via WEEI.com.

"I think Boston preserves its cap space and goes really hard after Hayward on July 1," he added.

Going after Jimmy Butler or Paul George doesn't really guarantee that they will win against the Cavaliers, so they may as well keep their picks and pursue Hayward in free agency.

Since Hayward failed to make an All-NBA team, the Utah Jazz couldn't offer him a "supermax" contract this summer. This means he would not lose much financially if he decides to leave the Jazz and the Celtics could take advantage of this.

Hayward can also reunite with his college coach, Brad Stevens, in Boston. Perhaps the two can go on another title run. This time in the National Basketball Association (NBA).