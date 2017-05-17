Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce Latest News: 'War Machine' Actor Reveals He Is 'Keeping the Ship Afloat' After Separation

After opening up about his feelings regarding his failed marriage with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt continues to talk about his new life without the mother of his kids.

Reuters/NeilHallWhat is life for Brad Pitt after separation from Angelina Jolie?

In an interview with the Associated Press about his upcoming film "War Machine," the actor reportedly shares he is currently spending his time as a single man by "keeping the ship afloat." However, he also says he is still trying to figure out the new dynamics of their family.

He also reveals he is currently focusing on his children with Jolie, including their adopted kids Maddox, Zahara, and Pax, as well as their three biological children Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

''Kids are everything," he says in the interview. "Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway."

News about Pitt and Jolie's split was first revealed in September 2016, after the "In the Land of Blood and Honey" actress filed a petition for divorce. The actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as her grounds for divorce.

The couple started dating straight after Pitt separated with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005. During that time, rumors claimed that Jolie was the reason why the couple broke up because the two had an affair during the filming of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." They got married at their estate in Correns, France on Aug. 23, 2014.

Reps of Pitt and Jolie released a joint statement, saying: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues."

After their divorce, Jolie filed for the physical custody of all their six children.