Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller News: No, They Are Not Dating, According to Source

Following his devastating divorce with "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been in the spotlight since he posed for candid pictures for a well-known magazine. Disclosing how he coped with the devastation following the breakdown of his marriage, Pitt has managed to garner the sympathy of the world. However, recent reports reveal that he seems to be moving on to "G.I. Joe" actress Sienna Miller.

REUTERS/Juan MedinaActor Brad Pitt moves on from divorce

The reports cited that Pitt was seen cuddling up to Miller during a late-night party in Glastonbury. The source reveals that the couple were very intimate and that it did not seem far off that they are together. Pitt and Miller were in the party to celebrate the festival and have since been keeping a low profile.

Although fans and witnesses seem to believe that Pitt and Miller are in a relationship, a source told Us Weekly that Pitt is not dating the actress. Instead, he was in the Glastonbury Festival with Bradley Cooper, who is also really good friends with Miller. As it is, Pitt has also been linked to other women, including Elle Macpherson. The same source debunked the theory by saying that just like the situation with Miller, Pitt is not dating Macpherson.

The dating rumors are inevitable, especially since Pitt is a high-profile actor. But if there is anything that fans should remember from his candid interview with GQ, it is that he has a lot of things to fix before he gets into a relationship. Pitt is trying to be a better man by coping in non-destructive ways. He has previously revealed that he turned to alcohol to help through his challenges, but Pitt is now taking steps to recover from that part of his life.

Someday, Pitt may find someone to love again. But maybe not with Miller or former supermodel Macpherson.