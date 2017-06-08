Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Latest News: Actor Enjoys Being Single Again?

As fans of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to hold on to hope that the couple will find it in them to mend their differences, rumors have come up that Pitt is enjoying his newfound freedom that comes with his single status.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey"

The 53-year-old actor has seemingly come to terms with his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Although the split has caused the actor much grief in the past, reports have come up that Pitt is now in a much better frame of mind about Jolie and their kids, according to Hollywood Life.

His stature as a newly single, award-winning actor helps, as a source from the media outlet reveals. "Being single isn't a bad thing at all for Brad," the informant revealed.

"He's really enjoying being single and the freedom that comes with that," the source added, noting how the actor now has come to appreciate what he has been missing since his marriage.

The insider has also revealed that Pitt has grown up a lot since his struggles with the divorce. The actor has done "a lot of maturing in the past months," according to the informant, which has done wonders for his rediscovered sense of independence.

Pitt has reportedly been taking care of himself better after adjusting to his new status. Compared to the past where he "always had someone taking care of him and has been in back to back relationships," according to the source, he has since learned how to be alone and do things on his own.

It was Jolie who initiated their formal split, as she filed for divorce from the "War Machine" star after two years of marriage. The divorce ended one of the most high-profile unions in show business, as the couple concluded a relationship that began all the way back in 2005, according to the International Business Times.

Although rumors have circulated that Jolie has been missing Pitt from her life since the divorce, so far, the couple has not shown signs that they want to be together again.