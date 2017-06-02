Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie News: Brad to Have Angelina Tattoos Removed

Brad Pitt is taking his divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife Angelina Jolie very seriously. According to reports, the actor seems to be getting rid of all things that remind him of his ex, including his Angelina tattoos.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniCast member Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie pose at the premiere of 'The Tree of Life' at LACMA in Los Angeles May 24, 2011.

An insider recently revealed to Star magazine that the actor is currently looking to ditch all his tattoos that have something to do with Angelina. Throughout his 12-year relationship with the actress, Brad got himself inked a number of times so as to have permanent reminders of his wife.

"He's making appointments to remove the tattoos he got for Angie. He's ready for a fresh start and wants that reflected on his skin," the insider said. "It's going to take at least a year to get rid of them, and they'll leave scars."

Among the tattoos that Brad reportedly has on various parts of his body to remind him of his wife were that of Angelina's birthday, some drawings that she drew on him, and some matching tattoos that he had gotten with her just a few months before they announced their breakup. The matching tattoos were done by a Thai Monk who used traditional tattooing methods that symbolically represented their being husband and wife.

According to the insider, it is possible that "he may just cover them up, but he has so many about Angie, he'll end up needing a lot of huge pieces."

Brad is not the only one who got himself inked in honor of their relationship.

Previously, there were reports that Angelina would be having her Brad-inspired tattoos removed. She has several ones that remind her of him, including a "Whiskey Bravo" tattoo that represents Brad's full name, William Bradley.

Brad and Angelina fell in love on the set of their movie "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," which came out in 2005. They were married in 2014 and they have six children. The couple separated in 2016.