Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie News: Ex-Couple Focused on Their Kids Than Seeing Someone New

Ex-couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are actually more focused on their children rather than dating someone new, sources reportedly claim.

Reuters/Andrew KellyA photo of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie attending the premiere of "The Normal Heart" in New York in May 2014.

Entertainment Tonight recently reported that a source told them: "Everything is going well; the family is getting along and keeping things private. That is [Pitt's] sole focus right now."

The report came in after both Pitt and Jolie were repeatedly rumored to be dating new people in their lives. The source explains that the estranged couple are not seeing anyone at the moment and reiterated that they are both focused on working together for their kids.

Last month, there were rumors that Pitt's close friend, George Clooney, had been matching him up with their common friend and fellow actor, Sandra Bullock.

New Idea previously claimed that a source told them that Pitt and Bullock have been going on secret dates. The source reportedly said: "They've always moved in the same crowd but the timing has been wrong – either he's been with someone, or she has. But now they're finally free to take their chemistry to the next level."

However, it was quickly dismissed by people close to Pitt who said he was only seeing some old friends but he is certainly not dating anyone.

But after that, Pitt was once again rumored to be getting close to Sienna Miller. The actress stars in the movie "The Lost City of Z" which is produced by Pitt's production company. But Miller shut down the rumors, telling Page Six: I'm not going to even dignify it with a response. It's predictable and silly."

As for Jolie, she has been subjected to wilder gossip that say she is about to get married to a wealthy and politically-affiliated British man. But apart from quoting an unnamed source, there has been no other confirmation to the claims.

After being married for two years, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 due to "irreconcilable differences."

Unfortunately, things with the separation did not start as smoothly as Brangelina fans hope it would. But reports now claim Jolie and Pitt are starting to hash things out especially for the sake of raising their six children.

A source told E! News in March, "Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It's not as tense as it had been. They are focused on the kids and working to do what's best for them."