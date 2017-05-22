Brad Pitt Belies Reports on Physical Abuse Toward Maddox Whenever He Is Drunk

Less than a year after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's separation, the actor has finally broken his silence and addressed the issues earlier hurled at him.

REUTERS/Juan MedinaActor Brad Pitt has recently addressed the rumors saying that he is physically abusive toward Maddox whenever he is drunk.

During the promotion of his upcoming Netflix movie "War Machine," Pitt finally gave his piece on his much-talked-about separation with Jolie, whom he spent the past 12 years of his life with. While the soon-to-be estranged couple have not detailed why they reached the point of calling it quits and living separate lives, one of the loudest allegations back then was that Pitt is abusive toward their 15-year-old adopted son, Maddox, whenever he is drunk. However, according to the actor, there is no truth to such speculations, insisting that he has no mental health issues.

"I'm not suicidal or something. There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life," the actor says, who, according to reports, obviously lost a considerable amount of weight as highlighted by his baggy trousers in the "War Machine" promotion event.

To recall, Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce in September last year, or two years and a half after they officially became a married couple. While the divorce settlement of Pitt and Angelina has him giving up his custody to their kids — Maddox 15, Pax 13, Zahara 12, Shiloh 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox 8 — Pitt admits that it is them who give him strength when the tough gets going.

"Kids are everything. Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway," Pitt adds.

Meanwhile, apart from addressing the rumors attacking his personal life, Pitt also talks about what fans can expect from him as far as his career is concerned. According to the actor, his divorce with Jolie has affected his professional life to a certain extent as he is now more inclined to produce movies rather than showcase his acting chops in front of the grinding cameras.

"I feel myself as I'm older gravitating more to the producing side than being in front of the camera. It's a big commitment, a film, and it does take you away from your family. I just have to balance that. It's not less important itself, it's just not as important as family," the actor shares.