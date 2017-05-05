Brad Pitt Net Worth 2017: How Rich Is Angelina Jolie's Ex After Their Divorce?

Six months after his divorce with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, it looks like Brad Pitt has been busy restructuring his whole life.

(Photo: Reuters/Juan Medina)Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of the movie "Allied" in Madrid, Spain.

Pitt and Jolie owned many properties together, including a winery and several homes, among many others. According to a GQ profile of the "Allied" actor, it was revealed that Pitt had maintained several of the properties that the ex-couple had shared together.

How much of the couple's combined net worth will Pitt retain? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jolie's net worth is estimated to be around $160 million and Pitt's worth to be around $240 million, which combined together is worth as much as $400 million. But with an expensive divorce, and the two of them flipping their properties and acquiring new ones in a short period of time, the answer to the question raised is not so simple.

The International Business Times previously reported that Jolie and Pitt had a rumored $400 million "ironclad" prenup which outlined exactly what properties each of them will get in the event that they decide to get divorced. The couple owned a combined 12 properties together, seven of which belonged to Pitt, two belonged to Jolie and the others were purchased prior to their marriage in 2014.

While laws involving divorce can vary from state to state, marital property that is eligible to be divided typically includes all income and assets acquired by either spouse during the marriage including but not limited to pensions, 401Ks, IRAs and other retirement plans, stock options, life insurance policies, savings, property, cars and boats.

In 2016, Pitt ranked tenth on Forbes' list of the world's highest paid actors. He earned $31 million for his role as Ben Rickert in the movie "The Big Short," which earned more than $133 million worldwide.

Pitt is currently residing in the Hollywood hills house which he bought in 1994 for a reported amount of $1.7 million.