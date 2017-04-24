'Braveheart' Sequel? Tim Tebow Says He'd Love to Star in It

Tim Tebow is a huge fan of the 1995 action film "Braveheart" starring Mel Gibson as the heroic Scottish knight William Wallace. If given the chance to appear in its sequel, the former NFL star said he would not hesitate to grab the role.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/TIM TEBOW) Former NFL star Tim Tebow is a huge fan of the film 'Braveheart.'

During an interview with Tim Rohan on the MMBQ podcast, Tebow revealed how his love for "Braveheart" started.

"My dad got home from the Philippines and we were so excited to see him; he had been gone for five weeks or so. I was eight years old, we sat my two brothers down on the couch, he stood up in front of the TV, just tells us how much he loves us," he shared.

His father told him that if he and his brothers have goals, then they should be as passionate, determined, and ambitious as "the man in this movie."

"And then he sits down and hits play on that movie. I just loved it, I totally ate it up... I loved the movie and loved how much he was willing to sacrifice, what he believed in, why he believed in it, and then I also loved the action, Mel Gibson was pretty sweet too," continued Tebow. "I just loved it. And I think just that with my dad made it really special for me. I've probably seen the movie 50 times."

Should the opportunity present itself to star in "Braveheart 2," Tebow said he'd definitely say "yes" to being part of "the best movie."

Meanwhile, Tebow is still facing some difficulties as he tries to launch his baseball career, according to SEC Country. Critics are continuously lambasting him for moving from football to baseball.

Tebow countered by saying that if he couldn't play the quarterback for any team, he'd rather play something else.

"Although there were certain teams that really liked me at H-back or running back or tight end, it just wasn't my passion," he said. "And although I thought about it and gave it prayer and consideration, when I thought how excited or how much in love I'm going to be doing this versus giving baseball a shot, my eyes always lit up when I talked about this endeavor."