'Brawl Stars' Release Date, News: Supercell Announces New 'Epic Multiplayer' Game on iOS, Android

Supercell recently revealed their newest and upcoming mobile game called "Brawl Stars" that will be available on iOS and Android.

Facebook/brawlstarsPromotional image for "Brawl Stars."

Supercell is the developer of some of the most popular mobile apps such as "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale." Just recently, they announced the launch of "Brawl Stars" through a sub-thread on Reddit.

In the said announcement, the developers hinted at a combination of several mobile gaming genres incorporated in "Brawl Stars." Supercell said: "Unlock a variety of rowdy game modes and dozens of rough and tumble characters with punishing SUPER abilities. Shoot 'em up, blow 'em up, punch 'em out and win the fight in four different game modes."

It is important to note, though, that a beta version of the game was released as part of a soft launch of "Brawl Stars" and it is only available in Canada as of the moment.

The four main game modes of "Brawl Stars" include Bounty, Smash & Grab, Heist, and Showdown.

Bounty is a team game mode where the main goal is to eliminate enemies so players can gain stars. The team with the highest number of stars per round is named the winner.

Meanwhile, in Smash & Grab, the main item to collect are crystals. Players can still lose a crystal that has already been acquired so it is a challenge to keep the opponents from taking them away. The first team to maintain 10 crystals wins.

The Heist mode practically has two goals - to protect the team's vault and to crack open the one held by the opposing team. In a few minutes, both teams have the chance to steal their enemies' safe.

Lastly, in Showdown — which Supercell described as "the rowdiest rumble" — the idea is as simple as "the last man standing" wins. However, the difficulty lies within the fact that the arena in this game mode is shrinking.

Meanwhile, reports added that there will be at least nine Brawlers in the game. More characters will be unlocked as the players progress and each Brawler has a specific skill or ability.

Supercell has yet to announce if there are any plans to launch the beta version of the game in other regions, as well as when can players expect the final version release.