'Bringing Up Bates' Star Lawson Bates Begins Solo Career in Country Music

"Bringing Up Bates" son Lawson Bates is known for singing with his family on the hit UP TV series but in a recent interview he reveals that his move to Nashville led him to a solo career in country music.

(Photo: http://lawsonbates.com)Lawson Bates new album, What Country Means to Me 2016.

The 24-year-old told Fox News this week that his parents and 18 siblings fully support his music career in country music.

"With [my] music [career], it has been different," Bates said. "It's not me with the Bates family. It's make it or break it based off of my music strictly. That is a little scary especially when you're writing country music you share a lot of your heart."

Bates admitted that his move to Nashville at 19 was "scary" because Music City, also known as "Nash Vegas" was full of temptations. However, the young man stuck to his Christian values and stayed clear of anything that would deter him from it.

"When I started singing country music I had to set my boundaries and decide what I wanted to sing about," Bates explained. "I won't sing something ... that is contrary to what I think is morally right. [My songs are about] faith, values and standing up for what's right. I feel like a lot of my faith is weaved into my album and that has a place in country music."

Bates' recent release, What Country Music Means to Me, is out now and features 12 songs fully laced with content highlighting his faith. The Tennessee native also uses his music to help others, as seen in the fifth season of "Bringing Up Bates" where the singer visits a local hospital in Knoxville and sings with patients.

"I ... visit the children's hospital in Knoxville, which is one of my favorite things to do. I try to go every month," he said. "Getting to sing to all the little kids there and brighten their day. My friend Emily Ann Roberts (the runner-up from season 9 of "The Voice") joins me. She's also on my album."

The reality star first began to pursue a music career after drawing inspiration from a mission trip to the Philippines.

For more information on the singer and the rest of the Bates clan, visit UP TV.