Bristol Palin Thanks the Lord for Her Blessings After Welcoming Baby

American public speaker Bristol Palin, oldest daughter of Todd and Sarah Palin, has just given birth to her second daughter Atlee Bay on Monday, and she is thanking God for her sweet bundle of joy.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/BRISTOL PALIN) Dakota Meyer and Bristol Palin pose with their second daughter, Atlee Bay.

Palin, 26, is a mother of three. She has a son named Tripp Easton Mitchell with her former

fiance, Levi Johnston, and she has two girls — Sailor Grace and Atlee Bay — with her husband, Dakota Meyer, 28.

She announced the arrival of her new baby on her Instagram Stories (@bsmp2) on Tuesday. In the picture, Meyer is kissing Atlee on the forehead. "Thank you Lord, for so much more than I ever deserved," she captioned the photo.

She also posted a family photo in black and white with the caption: "Welcome to the world Atlee Bay."

Her husband is also filled with joy with Atlee's arrival and shared the same photo on his own Instagram account (@dakotameyer0317) with the caption: "Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash."

As for Palin's mother, Sarah, she was also overcome with emotions after her granddaughter was born. The politician, who served as the ninth governor of Alaska, told the MailOnline: "What a happy story! What a happy day! Babies are the best ingredient in our world, and we're blessed to help welcome Atlee Bay to it. The whole family couldn't be more thrilled!"

The couple first announced their pregnancy last December, just six months after tying the knot. By March, they revealed that they are expecting another girl.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!" the couple earlier told ET. "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"