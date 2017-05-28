Britain's Nuns Fight Child Poverty on Red Nose Day

Countless people are wearing red noses or witnessing their favorite celebrities do so for Red Nose Day Thursday to help combat child poverty. While some may question how looking like a clown can accomplish such a huge feat, Sister Nancy Downing from the Covenant House New York is opening up about the direct impact that those red noses are having on the young people in her ministry.

Sr. Nancy is the executive director of Covenant House New York, a nonprofit charity that serves as a shelter, transitional home or safe house for over 250 young people who are homeless or victims of sex trafficking. For Sr. Nancy, Red Nose Day is an opportunity for people to learn about how they can help organizations like hers save young lives.

