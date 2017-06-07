Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe WWE Fight News: The Beast Incarnate Predicted to Be Victorious

Samoa Joe is headed to the ring for a match against Brock Lesnar. But who will come out victorious?

REUTERS/Joshua DahlBrock Lesnar predicted to emerge victorious against Samoa Joe.

Joe won the Fatal 5-Way match at the recent WWE Extreme Rules 2017, which will catapult him into a one-on-one battle against Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship on the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event. And while Joe is definitely a formidable opponent, most bets are on Lesnar.

For one thing, Bleacher Report predicted Lesnar to come out on top because WWE has the Beast Incarnate pretty heavily booked. The publication argued that it would not make sense for Lesnar to be stripped of his title so soon, especially since Joe was his first competitor.

Additionally, Joe has another rivalry that still has some fuel in it. He and Seth Rollins battled it out at Payback, and it is unlikely that the feud has stopped there.

It also looks like Lesnar will be painted the hero in the upcoming clash, especially with Joe expected to physically threaten Paul Heyman, Lesnar's manager and mouthpiece in the ring.

Forbes likens Joe to a "sacrificial lamb" who is mainly being utilized in order to build up Lesnar's image as a fearsome contender. Both wrestlers are similar in many ways, being heavyweights who have experience in mixed martial arts.

And while the popular prediction right now is Lesnar emerging victorious, Sportskeeda notes that Joe may be better than the Beast in more ways than one. First of all, Joe can virtually take on anyone in the ring, be it someone heavier or lighter than him. Also, the Destroyer has gone through a lot to get to WWE, which makes him a relatable character.

Of course, it remains to be seen who will end up the winner, but fans are definitely excited to see it all go down when they face each other for the WWE Universal Championship on the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view that is set to take place on July 9.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.