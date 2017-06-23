'Broken' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Father Michael Mediates Between a Homophobic Man and a Gay Man in Series' Penultimate Episode

Vernon's (Jerome Holder) death continues to haunt everyone in the upcoming penultimate episode of BBC One's six-part drama series, "Broken."

YouTube/BBCSean Bean plays the Catholic priest, Father Michael Kerrigan, on BBC's religious drama series, "Broken."

After featuring episodes that dealt with controversial issues such as police corruption, suicide, sexual abuse and the regressive attitudes of the Catholic church towards women, the fifth episode will once again be touching a especially sensitive vein when it brings Sean Bean's Father Michael in the midst of a violent clash between a homophobic and a gay man.

Father Michael will try to mediate between Helen's devout brother, Daniel (Danny Sapani) and her gay neighbor Carl (Ned Dennehy) after the two clashed violently, while Helen (Muna Otaru) and the rest of the community are still trying to come to terms with Vernon's tragic death. How will Helen be able to deal with this latest challenge to her family, when she's still reeling from losing her mentally ill son?

The official synopsis for the episode describes Daniel as homophobic. How will Father Michael approach this timely and sensitive issue?

Fans of the series have been taking to Twitter each week to express their appreciation of the stellar way that Bean has been playing his role. Others react to the courage the series' has shown in tackling controversial topics with heartbreaking sensitivity. Still, others have noted that each episode seems to be featuring topics that are more serious than the last. That being said, what will be the viewers' reactions about the upcoming episode that will feature the struggles of the LGBTQ community?

"Broken" season 1 episode 5 airs on Tuesday, June 27, at 9 p.m. BST on BBC One.

Viewers who have been affected by the issues brought up on the show are advised to seek help. BBC has a page that can link triggered viewers to an organization that can provide them with help and support based on their particular needs.