Brooklyn Nets NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Jared Sullinger Works Out With the Nets

(Photo: Reuters/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Jared Sullinger (7) celebrates after making a basket against Leandro Barbosa (19) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena.

The Brooklyn Nets have been keeping an eye on Jared Sullinger this summer and it seems that they may be interested in adding him to their roster.

The New York Daily News has reported that the former Celtics forward has been working out with the Nets at their practice facility, and a photo of him wearing Nets gear while posing with point guard D'Angelo Russell has appeared on social media.

The Nets have an open roster spot, but Sullinger's agent David Falk said nothing has been finalized as of the moment.

"I'm a big fan of the coach (Kenny Atkinson). He's a great motivator, and they have a great facility," Falk told the New York Daily News. "(Sullinger) is a talented big man and we're looking into an opportunity," he added.

The Nets actually sent their scouts to watch Sullinger play with the Ohio State Buckeye alumni team earlier this summer.

They could use any big man on their roster and Sullinger's still young, and he played really well during his tenure with the Celtics even though he has received a lot of flak for his weight issues and lack of conditioning. He looks better than ever in the photo, though, and that's a good sign.

As long as he can keep his weight under control, Sullinger can be a productive player and he's an interesting option for the Nets. He's not a rim protector since he lacks elite length and athleticism, and he's average at best on the defensive end of the floor. He has his flaws, but he's a very good rebounder and he has a decent offensive game.

Sullinger's tenure with the Toronto Raptors didn't go according to plan after he missed the first half of the 2016–17 season due to a foot injury. But he has been working hard this summer and he's ready to make a comeback.

Will the Nets give him a chance?