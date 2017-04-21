'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Jake and Charles Savor Their Last Case Together

The upcoming episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 4 will see Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) savoring their last moments as partners by blowing a minor case out of proportion.

The synopsis of the new episode, titled "The Last Ride," states that Jake and Charles will partner up for what could be the last time in a case involving a bike thief. However, given that they want to make the most out of their last experience as partners together, they will go to great lengths in order to catch the criminal.

Elsewhere, it is discovered that Terry (Terry Crews) is not the frontrunner to become "Mr. Nine-Nine," which is the title of the detective who closes the most cases at the precinct. Terry will be upset by this, which leads to Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) doing everything she can to repair his self-esteem.

Finally, the next episode will also see Amy (Melissa Fumero) spending some one-on-one time with Holt (Andre Braugher).

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Serve & Protect."

Jake and Rosa are assigned to a burglary case on the set of their favorite cop show, "Serve & Protect." And while Jake initially thought that it was Gary (Greg Germann) who stole Cassie's (Kelly Sullivan) laptop, he eventually cracked the case when he proved that the culprit was actually none other than Mark (Nathan Fillion). Mark wanted to leak Cassie's sensitive files out of envy that she was set to get her own spin-off.

Back at the nine-nine, Terry was distraught to find out that the precinct was getting audited by his ex, Veronica (Kimberly Hebert Gregory), who still held a grudge against him. With Gina (Chelsea Peretti) and Amy's help, Terry apologized to Veronica for something that he forgot he did, but she still submitted a bad report about the precinct.

Holt initially wanted to blackmail Veronica's supervisor when he refused to help them, but Charles managed to talk some sense into him.

