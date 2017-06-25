'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers: Jake and Rosa Might Not Get Out of Their Latest Quandary

Fans will have to wait three more months to learn the fate of Jake (Andy Samberg) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5.

(Photo: FOX)Will it be the end of Jake and Rosa's careers and lives in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5?

The comedy series is set to return this September. Until then, fans will be left to wonder if the duo will be doing some prison time for a crime they did not commit.

When "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" comes back for season 6, Jake and Rosa could be facing 15 years behind bars after the jury found them to be guilty on all charges for robbing a bank.

While they indeed did all the things that will constitute a bank robbery, they only did that just to win over the trust of Hawkins (Gina Gershon) to effectively take her down. Unfortunately, the plan backfired.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly whether Jake and Rosa could end up doing jail time in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 6, show co-creator Dan Goor said that he "can't answer that with 100 percent surety."

"But I think the preponderance of the evidence suggests that we should examine it. I can tell you there will not be a yank," he teased of the pair's situation.

"There will be not somebody running down the aisle of the courthouse saying, 'He was innocent! He was innocent!' or cutting to him on parole and an appeal happening. We want to do the juiciest, funniest end result of the conviction," he went on to say.

Goor did hint that Jake and Rosa might end up behind bars in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 6 when he talked about the challenges of telling the story when they are incarcerated, which means they will be in different jail cells because of their difference in gender.

"That is definitely an additional challenge because of their genders, for sure. But I think we have some fun ways to deal with that. At least for a few episodes," he said.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 6 premieres Sept. 26 on FOX.