'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Spoilers: Jake Peralta's Absence Will Change Charles Boyle

(Photo: Facebook/BrooklynNineNine) Promotional image for the Fox comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Jake Peralta's (Andy Samberg) absence will make Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) a different man when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" returns for season 5.

Season 4 wrapped up with Jake and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) headed behind bars after they were wrongfully accused of a crime. However, Charles will not let his friends suffer for long, as he will do everything in his power to prove their innocence.

"He's determined to make sure that his friend's innocence is known to the rest of the world," Lo Truglio told Entertainment Weekly. "So he's doing everything he can, he's tailing Hawkins and he's trying to take advantage of her making a mistake," he went on to say.

The actor also teased that fans will see a much different side of Charles this season. "They've got a wonderful cold open to show his depression," he said, adding that it "surpasses" his break-up scene in a previous cold open.

Jake's time in prison will be an exciting one because he gets to meet new faces. Two more actors have joined the cast for season 5: Tim Meadows and Lou Diamond Phillips. Meadows, who is best known for his work in "Saturday Night Live," will play Jake's cellmate Caleb.

"He cares about Jake, but they are put into a bind because they are both taken out of protective custody and thrown into general population," series creator Dan Goor explained about Meadows' character. "So he also has to look out for himself for a bit," he continued.

Another guest star appearing next installment is Phillips, who will portray an "erratic" criminal kingpin whom Jake meets in jail. Goor did not give any further details about the character, but he did confirm that both Phillips and Meadows will have multiple-episode arcs.

The fifth season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Fox.