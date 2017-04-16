'Call of Duty' 2017 Release Date: Shooter to Be Sledgehammer's 'Biggest Game-Making Project'

The next installment of "Call of Duty" is one for the history books, according to developer Sledgehammer Games, which is currently putting the game together.

(Photo: Activision)A screenshot for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

In its latest blog post, the studio talked a bit about the shooter, which is rumored to be set in World War 2. There, they laid out their ambitions and vision for it.

Sledgehammer envisions the next "Call of Duty" as their "biggest game-making project to date." In their effort to do so, the studio has been recruiting new members of its staff.

Furthermore, the developer is also now having its office space expanded, to "get more light flowing between floors, and create a more inviting and dynamic workplace for our Hammers."

"We are extremely excited to reveal it to the world and to you, our HammerHeads," Sledgehammer stated on their blog. As for the development of "Call of Duty 2017," the company said it is "moving full-speed ahead."

A few days ago, a job listing by Sledgehammer for an associate environment artist revealed that they are looking to have the game feature realistic graphics and visuals.

The associate environment artist will be responsible for creating "believable, photo-realistic 3D models and textures from concept art and photo reference" as well as "highly detailed 3D environments."

Although there is no mention of which game it will be for, media outlets have reason to believe it will be for "Call of Duty 2017" and nothing else.

Taking into account Sledgehammer's efforts to expand its staff and the fact that "Call of Duty 2017" will indeed be its biggest offering to date, it makes sense for the job listing to be connected to the game.

Sledgehammer, however, has been particularly silent about what the next "Call of Duty" will be about. However, previous reports suggest it will return to its roots, much to the delight of fans who have not loved the recent future-set iterations of the game.