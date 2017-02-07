'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: New Fix-Filled Patch Rolled Out for Consoles, Coming to PC on Feb. 14

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The updates keep coming out for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," and the latest one brings some needed fixes and a few new features for the console platforms of the game.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyWeapon tweaks, DLC tab changes included in latest 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' patch

Starting with the new features, the latest update has added the Hardcore Sabotage Moshpit as well as the Sabotage TDM to the game's downloadable content tab.

The Sabotage Moshpit playlist has also been retained in the DLC tab.

Moving on now to the fixes, one bug addressed by the update makes sure that players will no longer be able to reach areas they weren't supposed to while playing on the recently added Dominion map.

Adjustments to numerous gameplay elements are also included in this update.

For instance, cooldown times for Overdrive, Phase Shift, Pulsar and Rewind have been bumped up, while the cooldown time for Gravity Vortex has been decreased.

Reactive Armor has been tweaked as well, with its duration brought down to just seven seconds and its health has also been dropped down to 114HP.

Numerous weapons have also been tweaked in this latest update for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

The DMC-8 and the Hailstorm have been buffed up and Howitzer Direct Impact kills have also been improved, according to the patch notes posted on Reddit.

Changes to the game's Zombies component have also been applied, with one notable tweak designed to make Hasselhoff selectable. The Slasher Saw and several maps have been tweaked so that they work better inside the game as well.

Players should also be able to earn more keys after the update is installed and the splitscreen HUD should also look better now.

While the update is now available for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, PC players will have to wait a little bit longer, as it is set to be made available for them on Feb. 14.

More news about "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" should be made available soon.