'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' Rumors: Even More Retailer Listings Pointing to Potential Standalone Release

More and more signs are pointing to "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" getting a standalone release sooner rather than later.

Facebook courtesy of Call of DutyA standalone release for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered' could happen next month, according to some retailer listings

For those who may have missed it, rumors about the remastered title being released on its own began to really pick up after a GameFly listing surfaced online.

As CharlieIntel reported, the listing indicates that the PlayStation 4 version of the remastered game will be made available on June 20, while the ones for the PC and Xbox One may be released a month later on July 20.

It did not stop there, however, as additional retailer listings have emerged since, and they again hinted that "Modern Warfare Remastered" will be made available on its own sometime soon.

In a recent report, GameZone pointed out that two German retailers have also put up their own listings for the aforementioned game.

According to SpieleGrotte, the standalone release of the remastered "Call of Duty" game will take place on June 23. Interestingly enough, the release dates for the PS4 and Xbox One versions are similar this time around.

The GameNatix listing, an image of which can be seen over on NeoGAF, also pointed to a June 23 release date. The image indicated that the listing is for the PS4 version of the remastered title.

For now, there is still no official word that a standalone release is in the works, though the retailer listings are certainly giving fans reasons to get excited.

"Modern Warfare Remastered" enables players to jump back into an old favorite, complete with the campaign missions that helped make the original such a well-regarded entry in the franchise. Multiplayer mode is also available, and players can battle across different fan-favorite maps, according to Activision.

More details about whether or not "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is getting a standalone release should be made available soon.