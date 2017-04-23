'Call of Duty' News: Activision Confirms 'WWII' Title; Improved Multiplayer Maps Now Available for 'Modern Warfare Remastered'

Activision has just recently confirmed that "Call of Duty: WWII" is underway. On the other hand, the much awaited Variety Map Pack downloadable content on "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is now available on Xbox One and PC.

REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachVisitors queue to play the video game ''Call Of Duty: Black Ops III'' during the Gamescom fair in Cologne, Germany August 6, 2015.

"Call of Duty: WWII"

On Friday, Activision launched a countdown page on the "Call of Duty" official website which counts down to Wednesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. EDT where the game publisher will hold a worldwide livestream reveal event.

While the countdown page does not say much, it is not hard to miss that the reveal event will be focused on a WWII-themed "Call of Duty" game. Players who want to be on top of the news can create an account on the "Call of Duty" official website and make an RSVP for the event.

This is the first time Activision officially speaks about "Call of Duty: WWII." However, last month, an alleged poster for the upcoming game was leaked to The Family Video Gamers YouTube channel, according to a report by Eurogamer.

The same report mentioned that the WWII-themed game is possibly Activision's way to fulfill their promise to the investors that the franchise would go "back to its roots" to address the plunging sales.

Variety Map Pack DLC

After being announced in the first week of March, players of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" can now buy the Variety Map Pack for $14.99. The DLC set primarily contains high-definition multiplayer maps inspired by campaign missions that were first introduced in much earlier released "Call of Duty" titles.

The Variety Map Pack includes Broadcast, inspired by the Charlie Don't Surf map found in "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" (2007) that is situated in a TV station; Chinatown, based on the Carentan mission that was introduced in the franchise's first game title; Creek, a multiplayer map set in an open village and was first released on the 2007 "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare"; and the training warehouse known as Killhouse.

Apart from the four multiplayer maps, the DLC set also comes with 10 Rare Supply Drops, according to Charlie Intel.