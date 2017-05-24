'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Additional Campaign Details Provided By Sledgehammer Games, Even More To Be Shared At E3

"Call of Duty: WWII" is aiming to take players back into one of the darkest points in humanity's history, a subject matter that obviously needs to be handled with care, and developers have offered more details regarding how they intend to tell the game's story.

Call of Duty: WWII official website'Call of Duty: WWII' is set to be released on Nov. 3

Over on the game's official website, developers previously shared that players will be taken to Normandy on D-Day and then they will proceed to fight across the European continent, participating in battles that helped determine the victors of the war.

The game will also allow players to witness "the story of the unbreakable brotherhood of common men fighting to preserve freedom in a world on the brink of tyranny."

Gamers are still looking for more details, however, and developers obliged by sharing some more bits of information related to the campaign over on Twitter.

According to Sledgehammer Games, "Call of Duty: WWII's" story "follows the 1st Infantry Division and Allied effort. In the game, players can also expect to see "a diverse and multinational cast."

Developers have also clarified that there will be no playable Axis characters featured in this new first-person shooter.

For players still looking to learn more about the game, developers shared that they will reveal more about the campaign and multiplayer modes of the new "Call of Duty" title during E3 and other details are expected to be shared as well.

Speaking of multiplayer, developers teased that this mode will bring some new elements to the table, including additional "ways to interact and socialize with their friends and the Call of Duty community."

There is also a co-op mode included that players will be able to try out as soon as the game is officially released on Nov. 3.

More news about the different modes of "Call of Duty: WWII" should be made available in the near future.