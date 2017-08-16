'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Devs Further Detail Upcoming Private Beta Going Live for the PS4 on Aug. 25

Call of Duty: WWII official website Call of Duty: WWII will be officially released on Nov. 3

Fans will not have to wait that much longer before they get their first chance to try out "Call of Duty: WWII" as the Private Beta for the game is going live before the end of this month.

To be more specific, the Private Beta will be made accessible to PlayStation 4 players starting Aug. 25.

With just a little over a week left before the Private Beta begins, developers have provided a quick rundown of what participants can expect from it.

First off, players can look forward to the Divisions and War Mode being made available.

Divisions will essentially serve as the game's class system. Once the beta gets underway, players will be able to choose from one of the five Divisions offered. They can opt to join the Airborne, the Armored, the Expeditionary, become a member of the Infantry or sign up for the Mountain Division.

Players are also allowed to change Divisions during the beta.

As for War Mode, this is a new multiplayer addition that puts greater emphasis on team play.

Detailed previously on the game's official website, War Mode is a "narrative-driven Multiplayer experience" and it will feature some important battles from World War II.

In addition to War Mode, Domination, Hardpoint and Team Deathmatch will also be playable during the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII" Private Beta.

At least three multiplayer maps – Ardennes, Gibraltar and Pointe Du Hoc – will also be featured.

Players can also make some progress during the beta, though the system will still be limited.

Notably, the Headquarters feature is not going to be made accessible during the beta.

Fans looking to hear more about the beta will want to tune in to a livestream broadcast which will emanate from Gamescom on Aug. 22.

The first PS4 Private Beta will end on Aug. 28, and after that, another round of testing will go live that both PS4 and Xbox One players can join. The second Private Beta will run from Sept. 1 to 4.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is set to be released on Nov. 3.