'Call of Duty: WWII Zombies' Cast News: David Tennant Top Bills List of Voice Actors

Sledgehammer Games has unveiled the cast of its much awaited first-person shooter video game, "Call of Duty: WWII Zombies."

PVP Live reported that the game developer released the cast names via Twitter ahead of the world reveal at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con. David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones") has been chosen to voice Drostan Hynd, while Katheryn Winnick ("Vikings") is Marie Fischer. Meanwhile, Elodie Yung ("Daredevil") will be Olivia Durant and Udo Kier ("Blade," "Armageddon") will voice Doktor Peter Straub.

Very little has been teased about the different characters in the game, so players still have no idea about their whereabouts.

Previously, Sledgehammer Games revealed that the new mode would showcase a unique storyline on the Nazi Zombies.

In an interview with Edge magazine (via Reddit), Michael Condrey said he and fellow developer Glen Schofield even went on a team trip across Europe to check out the actual battlefields of the past war. Through this, he said they were able to give a level of authenticity of what war looks like and its aftereffects, as well as depict the condition of the soldiers as they fight for their country while keeping themselves alive. Condrey promised that "Call of Duty: WWII" would not be a regular zombie trope.

"It's the fast-action experience you're used to, and gritty and visceral but certainly, the boosts and thrusts and abilities that we introduced in Advanced Warfare and you've seen in other games that are around... future technology and exoskeletons are just not appropriate for this game. You can imagine trying to find a balance where it feels strategic and appropriate to the time period, while still maintaining the fun of multiplayer. It's more grounded, and more strategic, and I think you'll find it's not as fast," Condrey said as he talked about the pace of the mode.

