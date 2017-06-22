Camila Cabello Album News 2017: Debut Solo Album Set to Drop in September, Filled With Emotion

Camila Cabello has got a fruitful career ahead of her, starting with her debut solo album which is set to arrive later this year.

REUTERS/Mario AnzuoniCamila Cabello's debut solo album will be released in September.

Cabello, who spent her first years in the music industry with girl group Fifth Harmony, has already released two singles: "Crying in the Club" and "I Have Questions." While both songs showcase her vocals, it is the latter of the two that prominently features themes of pain and abandonment. And, according to the 20-year-old singer, her upcoming album will not stray too far from those emotions.

"This process has taught me not to be afraid to feel," Cabello told BBC in an interview. "Feeling sad is a part of life. Grief is a part of life. Heartbreak is a part of life just as much as falling in love is a part of life. And it doesn't necessarily mean that those emotions are bad. They are just as necessary as the happy ones."

The Cuban-born artist also revealed that her solo music will give her fans a more in-depth understanding of who she is as a person.

"I'm at this stage where I feel like people are seeing me as myself for the first time, so I'm constantly trying to push my boundaries," she said.

She told Seventeen earlier this year that she was not able to do the same thing by being in Fifth Harmony. "Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually," the singer admitted.

Cabello left Fifth Harmony last year in a particularly messy way, though she told AMP Radio recently that she only has best wishes for her former girl group. Prior to the release of her solo singles, Cabello notably worked with Shawn Mendes on "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and Machine Gun Kelly on "Bad Things."

Her debut solo album, which is titled "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving," will be released in September.