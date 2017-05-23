Camila Cabello News: Cabello Launches First Solo Single, Performs at 2017 BMAs

Without a doubt, quitting Fifth Harmony was a big risk, a bold move that Camila Cabello managed to make. And it seems like that risk is paying off. Her solo career has taken flight and fans are loving her even more.

Facebook/97camilacabello Camila Cabello's first solo single "Crying in the Club"

Last Friday, May 19, Cabello launched the music video of her first solo single "Crying in the Club." A few days after that, she shared a lyric video of a song called "I Have Questions." Both singles are part of her upcoming album titled "The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving."

Cabello bares her soul in her new album. After months of locking herself up in a recording studio to make music, she now shares her sound and herself to the world. In an interview with Power 106, she shares she had butterflies in her stomach when she was writing the album announcement on her social media platforms. The album, in particular, makes her feel vulnerable, as it conveys the highs and lows in her life.

"I feel like there's nothing I've left unsaid. Like I've put ever piece of my heart into it."

Her album reportedly tells the story of her emotional journey, how she managed to find the light after being stuck in a dark place, which supposedly refers to her involvement with Fifth Harmony.

At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, which took place last Sunday night, Cabello performed for her fans, singing both singles at the event.

Cabello left Fifth Harmony back in December. One of the reasons why she left the group has to do with how most girl groups are portrayed. Fifth Harmony, Cabello says, has to put up with being sexualized. She admits that people have often pointed them toward that direction just so they could get more attention.

"Crying in the Club" is now available on Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music.