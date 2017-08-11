Canada Confirms Release of Pastor Sentenced for Life in North Korea Jail

KCNA/File Photo via REUTERS Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim has been released by the North Korean government for humanitarian reasons.

The Canadian government has recently confirmed that their citizen Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim has been released from a prison in North Korea.

In a statement released Thursday, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated: "Today, I am pleased and relieved to confirm that Pastor Lim has been released from jail in North Korea and that he will soon be reunited with his family and friends in Canada."

Trudeau reassured his people that they have been "actively engaged on Mr. Lim's case at all levels." Lim was in detention for more than two years before his release this week and after getting a life sentence of hard labor.

Charges pressed against Lim revolve around his alleged attempt to destroy the North Korean government or hurt its leadership's image.

The Canadian Prime Minister also thanked the Swedish government that served as their "protecting power in North Korea" and assisted them in all the processes of negotiating for Lim's release.

Trudeau's statement refused to detail what convinced the North Korean panel to release Lim and explained: "Operational security considerations prevent us from discussing the matter further."

He added: "I ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected."

However, in several reports, it was noted that Lim had already been suffering health issues as early as the time he was detained. CNN recalled that Lim's letter always complained of persistent stomach pain and high blood pressure when he wrote to his family in Ontario.

This was confirmed by the Korean Central News Agency, which said that Lim's release happened following the approval of his "sick bail."

Meanwhile, political experts do not see a direct connection between Lim's sudden release and the rising tension between North Korea and the United States.

According to former Canadian diplomat in China, Charles Burton (via Reuters) said: "Strategically, North Korea perhaps hopes to engender some goodwill from Canada as tensions rise. They hope that Canada presents some moderating influence on the Trump administration."

He added: "(But) I do not think it is directly connected to the tensions the U.S. president has ratcheted up. North Korea is concerned he would die in prison."