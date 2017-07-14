Canadian Dad Struck by Lightning While Delivering Speech During Daughter's Wedding

Weddings are usually remembered as the day when two people declare their eternal love for each other. However, one particular wedding will be remembered not because of the people who got married but by the interesting event that took place.

Wikimedia Commons/NOAA Photo Library/Mitchel Coombs Lightning struck a father while he was giving a speech during his daughter's wedding.

It was a wonderful day for J.P. Nadeau and his family. His daughter had just gotten married at their family's apple orchard in New Brunswick, Canada. They were enjoying a great reception when it was time for him to give his speech. It was such a beautiful day even with a few clouds making an appearance during the reception. But as soon as he began his speech, Mother Nature took the opportunity to strike at that very moment.

Nadeau shared the entire ordeal to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in an interview.

"'Adam, you are some lucky guy.' As soon as I said that, my daughter's eyes, she was looking at me, just popped right out, because all of a sudden there was this lightning flash that hit right behind me," Nadeau said during the interview.

Nadeau said he quickly noticed that his right hand had lit up and described it as if he was holding a lightning bolt in his hand. While he admitted that he may have jumped a bit due to the lightning strike, he also continued with his speech right after. Clearly, nothing stopped this father from giving his speech, not even by Mother Nature herself.

Naturally, all the people around him thought he was going to collapse but when they saw that he was just doing fine, the wedding continued as planned. However, they were also momentarily halted when rain poured down from the sky.

The event left a scorch mark on Nadeau's thumb and days later, he finally decided to check in with a doctor. Thankfully, nothing happened to him.