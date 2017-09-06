Candace Cameron Bure 'Skips' Spending Money on Herself to Help Houston, Kids Worldwide (Video)

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Candace Cameron Bure poses at the premiere for the Netflix television series "Fuller House" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, February 16, 2016.

"Fuller house" star Candace Cameron Bure kicked off September by partnering with an initiative called Skip 1, that encourages donors to skip spending on a day of the month and instead donate to help bring food and clean water to children all over the world.

Bure, revealed that not only will she be skipping spending money on herself to help families around the world that are in need but she will be actively donating throughout the entire month with Skip 1 to those in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"My heart hurts so much for these families. Praying for you #Texas and raising funds through @skip1 all month long for you!!" Bure Tweeted over the weekend.

In an effort to help those affected by Harvey, Skip1.org vowed to donate 20 percent of all "Skiptember" proceeds to help provide "relief to those who need it most."

Now in it's third year of collecting donations for children and families in need, the generous organization has raised over $50,000 to date. One hundred percent of public donations go directly to each project and in its words, it is striving to "help solve world hunger, one Skip at a time.

According to a promotional video released by Bure at the top of the month, Skip 1 has a birthday in September so it is asking for all of its donors to use the number date of their own birthday and use whatever money they would normally spend that day to bless someone else in need. The event is called "Skiptember."

"My birthday's April 6th so on September 6th I'm skipping a mani/pedi and donating that money instead to skip1.org," Bure excitingly shared.

According to the website, with the money raised, Skip 1 wishes to build and renovate kitchens within orphanages and schools in impoverished areas. It also supports "food distribution and feeding programs in places where kitchens can't be built, and help[s] with clean water and sustainable agricultural initiatives."

To help join the movement, visit the website.