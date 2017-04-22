'Captain Marvel' News, Release Date: Marvel Taps Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck to Direct

"Captain Marvel" is not scheduled to premiere until 2019, but work on the upcoming Marvel film is already underway. With the script being written and a lead already cast, it was high time that the studio name a director--or directors.

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial'Captain Marvel' is scheduled to premiere on March 8, 2019.

According to Variety, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have been tapped to direct the hotly anticipated feature. The selection process was nothing short of careful, but Boden and Fleck's experience in both television and film eventually won Marvel over.

Academy Award winner Brie Larson is set to portray the titular superhero, also known as Carol Danvers. For those who are unaware, Danvers is an Air Force pilot who suffers an accident which results in her DNA combining with an alien's, effectively giving her superpowers.

Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve are working on the script. Perlman previously revealed that writing the script is a challenge, especially since "Captain Marvel" is going to be Marvel's first female-led superhero flick. The film is also very character-driven, which is part of the reason why Boden and Fleck were hired in the first place.

"They came in many, many times and impressed us in the room with what they had to say about Carol Danvers," Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege recalled to /Film.

"Anna and Ryan had a strong sense of, not just the plotting and the machinations of the plot, but on Carol's journey, which is the most important thing about the movie," he continued. "I think they see Carol as another rich, three-dimensional character to explore, who just happens to be able to fly and punch through moons and to lead intergalactic teams."

But before Larson flies into theaters in "Captain Marvel," the actress will make her debut as the character in "Avengers: Infinity War," which is set to premiere next year. Concept art for Larson's costume have already been drawn up, but nothing has been finalized as of yet.

"Captain Marvel" will hit U.S. theaters on March 8, 2019.