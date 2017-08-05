Carrie Underwood Writes Sweet Message for Husband Mike Fisher Following His NHL Retirement

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Honoree and singer Carrie Underwood arrives with her husband Mike Fisher at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York, April 29, 2014.

Country music star Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to show support to husband, National Hockey League (NHL) superstar Mike Fisher, who decided to retire after playing 17 seasons.

The Nashville Predators captain made the announcement in a penned letter published on The Tennessean, explaining that it was "the hardest decision" he ever had to make, but he knows it is the right one.

Underwood posted a photo of her husband in action in the rink and wrote in the caption how she will miss watching him play and "cheering you on with the rest of Smashville."

But I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life. You've given your teammates and the game your all for so many years...you've worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more...We can't wait to cheer on the Nashville Predators WITH you in the stands!

Fisher scored 18 goals and 24 assists last season, helping the Predators make it to the Western Conference title. Unfortunately, they fell short of bagging the Stanley Cup Final trophy after losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

The 37-year-old hockey star began his career in hockey with the Ottawa Senators, where he became known for his aggressive play style and eventual offensive production.