'Cars 3' News, Release Date: New Trailer Previews Lightning McQueen Being Bested by Newer, More Advanced Cars

Disney has dropped a new trailer for the long-awaited film, "Cars 3." And from the looks of it, the third movie in the series is going to see Lightning McQueen struggling to hold on to his name as newer race cars etch him out of the sport.

Facebook/PixarCars'Cars 3' hits theaters on June 16.

The trailer, which lasts approximately two and a half minutes, opens with the familiar and comforting sound of race cars speeding through the tracks. And while it is clear that McQueen squeezed everything he can out of his fame, it seems he is becoming old news in the racing industry.

The clip also features a scene where McQueen loses control and tumbles while racing, which was included in Disney's teaser for the film. It appears that the damage is too much, as other cars rush to his side.

According to the description that accompanies the trailer, McQueen enlists the help of Cruz Ramirez, "an eager young race technician," in order to go back to racing. However, competition will be tough, especially with the more advanced Jackson Storm breaking records.

Fans are undoubtedly excited to witness McQueen reclaim his title as the best race car in the world. A quick look at the comments section alone proves that there are still avid fans who are looking forward to the film. But fans are not the only ones getting amped up.

Cristela Alonzo, who voices Latina Cruz Ramirez in the film, took to Instagram to express her excitement about her involvement in the upcoming film.

This is me. This is me as a car. #Cruztela #Cars3 A post shared by Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

Cruz is certainly a strong female character, and it was important for the film to include such a role model for little girls. After all, Pixar's John Lasseter knows that their audience is comprised of both boys and girls.

"We've got a great, great new female character, and it's one of those things that we wanted to bring to this movie," Lasseter told Autoweek. "They've always loved our 'Cars' movies; they've been very, very popular. Everybody assumed they were for guys or boys."

"Cars 3" will hit U.S. theaters on June 16.

Watch the new trailer below: