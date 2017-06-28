Casey Anthony Death Hoax: Infamous Mother Suspected of Murdering Her Own Child Is Alive

Casey Anthony is known for allegedly killing her daughter, Caylee, in 2008. The suspect reported her daughter missing on July 2008. Days after, her car was discovered to have the smell of human decomposition, CNN reported.

Reuters/Red HuberNews of Casey Anthony's death are fake.

In August of that year, the sample test confirmed that the foul smell in Anthony's car was in fact from human remains located in the trunk. Later in October, Anthony was indicted on capital murder and other charges. She pleaded not guilty of them.

In December 2008, skeletal remains were found near Anthony's home and were confirmed to be her daughter's.

The case against Anthony dragged on until 2011, ending with a jury verdict of not guilty of first-degree murder of her daughter, Caylee. Many were disappointed with the result of Anthony's case.

In 2015, Anthony reportedly died. However, the news about her death has been confirmed to be a hoax.

Snopes confirmed that the previous news of Anthony's death is fake, which was initially reported on the Breaking News 13 website, now replaced by the Now8news.

According to the report that came out in 2015, Anthony's body was found "bludgeoned to death" in a grassy field somewhere in Ohio. Her body was described to have "a severed arm, multiple stab wounds to the stomach, and her skull was partially caved in at the top." Her mouth was also said to be duct-taped and that her face was already infested with maggots.

But Anthony is very much alive, as PEOPLE previously reported in 2016. The infamous mother of Caylee was said to be busy with her photography business, Case Photography.

Anthony has been reported to have a few projects, probably because she still has a bad reputation with the public. She has also been reported to be back in the dating pool. However, Anthony has reportedly gone on dates only with a few men from her inner circle.