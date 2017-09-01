Casting Crowns, Mandisa and More Join for Live Concert to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims (Video)

(Photo: Icon Media Group) "Together for Texas" - Songs of Hope & Healing - A Facebook Live Concert Event, Aug. 31.

Contemporary Christian Music artists Mandisa, Casting Crowns and others came together and used their talents to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Artists donated their time and resources to raise money for Convoy of Hope's disaster relief effort, "Together for Texas." Natalie Grant, Casting Crowns, Mandisa, Danny Gokey, Jeremy Camp and more all took part in the Convoy of Hope special Facebook live concert event Thursday.

The "Together for Texas" event brought "songs of hope and healing" with performances that raised awareness for relief efforts to give back to those affected by Harvey.

The Weather Channel pegged Hurricane Harvey "one of the worst flood disasters in U.S. history." The death toll rose to at least 40 as of Friday morning. More than a million people have also been displaced due to the storm and record rains and flooding.

In a promotional video for the event, singer Mandisa and some of the members of Casting Crowns decided to do an acoustic song dedication. They chose to sing a mash up of their hit songs, "Praise You in This Storm" by Casting Crowns and "Stronger" by Mandisa.

"I got together with my friends Megan Garrett and Mark Hall from Casting Crowns to #PrayForTexas in the wake of #HurricaneHarvey. Join us as we lift them up," Madisa wrote in the video description.

The video kicks off with Mandisa singing, "When the waves are taking you under/Hold on just a little bit longer/He knows that this is gonna make you stronger, stronger/The pain ain't gonna last forever/And things can only get better/Believe me/This is gonna make you stronger/Gonna make you stronger, stronger, stronger.

Soon after, Hall and Garett began their song as well, mixing both songs together.

"I'll praise You in this storm/And I will lift my hands/For You are who You are/No matter where I am/And every tear I've cried/You hold in Your hand/You never left my side/And though my heart is torn/I will praise You in this storm," the Casting Crowns members sang.

"Please continue to intercede for TX, LA, and all those affected by #Harvey....'Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere.' Ephesians ‭6:18‬," Mandisa concluded the video description.

The Facebook Live Concert Event "Together for Texas" was featured on the Convoy of Hope Facebook page. The event was hosted by Grant with live in-studio performances by Camp, Hall of Casting Crowns, Gokey, Travis Greene, Jonathan McReynolds, Mandisa, Matt Maher, Matthew West, Ryan Stevenson, and Hannah Kerr.

For anyone that wants to get involved, Convoy of Hope provided a text line where people can text GIVEHOPE to 50555 and donate $25.