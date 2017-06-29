'Castle Rock' Release Date, Cast News: Hulu's Upcoming Series Casts Jane Levy and Sissy Spacek

No strangers to the horror genre, "Evil Dead" star Jane Levy and Oscar winner Sissy Spacek have been cast in "Castle Rock," a psychological-horror drama series by author Stephen King and director J.J. Abrams.

The series is described as an anthology that revolves around the characters and themes from the novels of the prolific author, focusing on Castle Rock, a fictional mysterious town with an unsettling past, which appeared in many of King's works, starting from the 1979 novel "The Dead Zone."

As per the official synopsis for "Castle Rock," it is said that the series is "an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories."

According to Deadline, Levy will play Jackie, a self-appointed historian with an obsession for death. She is said to star opposite Andre Holland in the upcoming series, in which she has reportedly signed on for a one-year deal. Holland will play a death row lawyer named Henry, who has a complicated history in Castle Rock.

On the other hand, Spacek, who previously starred in Neflix's "Bloodline," will play Ruth, Henry's adoptive mother and a retired professor who may have the answers to the mysteries of Castle Rock. Her involvement in the upcoming series reunites her with King after she starred in the film adaptation of his horror classic titled "Carrie" way back in 1976.

Screen Rant thinks that with Levy and Spacek's roles in the series, there is a possibility that they could be "instrumental" in uncovering the past of Castle Rock and linking the tragedies surrounding the town.

Hulu's "Castle Rock" will have 10 episodes, and is being written by "Manhattan" writer Sam Shaw and "The Evidence" writer Dusty Thomason.

Filiming begins this year. More details about the plot of the series have yet to be revealed.