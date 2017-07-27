'Casual' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Will Laura Come Back Home in Season Finale?

Facebook/CasualOnHulu Promotional banner for Hulu’s half-hour comedy series “Casual,” featuring Tommy Dewey as Alex, Tara Lynn Barr as Laura, and Michaela Watkins as Valerie.

Now that Valerie (Michaela Watkins) is aware that Laura's (Tara Lynne Barr) not at home, what drastic measures will she take in order to find her daughter? Will she even need to?

The third season of the Hulu original drama-comedy series "Casual" is about wrap up its 13-episode run. And it seems that Valerie, Laura, and Alex (Tommy Dewey) will once again find themselves drawn to each other's company in the end.

Laura may be on her way back home after seeing Casey (Nadine Nicole) and finally realizing that there is no space for her in Sacramento. Casey has found a new intern, which was basically her new Laura. The sight of it was enough of a wakeup call.

The disillusioned teenager walked away from a potential confrontation. But will she also choose to wallow in grief on her own, or will she reach out to her mother?

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "The Hermit & the Moon," Valerie will try to repair her relationship with Laura. However, this situation will also lead her to confront the resentments she has been harboring towards her own mother, Dawn (Frances Conroy).

Will these mother-and-daughter relationships be mended? Will Laura decide to come home, or will she choose to find her own path in Sacramento even without Casey by her side? Also, with whatever she may decide to do, will Valerie trust her enough to finally let her go?

On the other hand, Alex resolves to put together an epic camping trip, but his efforts will be derailed. Why would Alex want to go on a camping trip in the first place? Who or what will put a damper on his plans?

"Casual" season 3 finale premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 1, on Hulu. There is currently no news yet about a fourth season renewal.