Chance the Rapper Concert News: More Than 90 Concertgoers Hospitalized

Reuters/Mike Theiler Chance the Rapper performs during the 94th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House, in Washington, December 1, 2016.

More than 90 people who went to the recent concert in Connecticut, which was headlined by Chance the Rapper, were hospitalized.

The performer, who is a three-time Grammy Award winner, headlined the Hot 93.7's Hot Jam concert held at the Xfinity Theatre.

In a tweet by Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley, the Hartford Police Department "has made a high number of Underage Drinking Referrals" last Friday night. He also revealed that most of the patients, who suffered severe alcohol intoxication, were underage concertgoers.

1:2 HPD has made a high number of Underage Drinking Referrals. I'm told there was an extraordinary number of EMS transports of severe ETOH. pic.twitter.com/22oqv5OCUk — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 22, 2017

The number of people hospitalized at the concert had also exceeded the typical cases for a concert in Hartford, Connecticut, according to him.

"A 'typical' concert is around 20-30 transports. 60 would be very bad. We had 70 once and 90 last night," Foley told the Harford Courant. "It depends on the act that is in town and the fan base age," he added.

According to the same report, at least 15 concert goers were treated at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, including a 19-year-old boy, who was found to have a blood-alcohol content of almost 0.5. He reportedly was such in a severe condition that he had to be restrained and then intubated to assist his breathing.

"With the kids who get brought into the hospital, they drink with one sole purpose, and they don't understand anything about how their bodies will handle it," said John Brancato, the assistant director of the medical center's pediatric emergency department.

"They have a time frame and they want to get blotto before they go in," he went on to say.

Hartford's ambulance provider even had to seek help for additional resources because of the overwhelming number of patients. While there were 30 people taken to Hartford Hospital, others reportedly had to be taken to hospitals in Manchester, New Britain, and Farmington.

The official also said in another Twitter post that additional steps will be taken to further address similar issues at concerts in the future.

Other artists who performed at the event included Kyle, ANoyd, and PnB Rock. According to New York Times, the concert gathered an estimated 21,000 attendees.