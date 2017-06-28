Charlie Sheen Auctions Babe Ruth Ring; Highly Coveted Sports Memorabilia Now Priced at More Than $600,000 on Lelands Website

The Bambino's 1927 World Series ring is up for auction and all its former owner wants is for someone to acquire and care for it the same way he did for more than 20 years.

Reuters/Fred ThornhillActor Charlie Sheen throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the American League MLB baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox in Toronto August 14, 2012.

The owner of said sports memorabilia is veteran actor and known baseball fan Charlie Sheen, who himself has starred as an exceptional pitcher, Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn, in the 1989 sports comedy film "Major League." The item was put up for auction as part of Lelands.com's first Invitation Auction on May 23 with a starting bid of $100,000. It has since received 20 bids as of this writing and is currently priced at $611,590, which will make it the priciest sports championship ring to ever be sold when the bidding ends on Friday, June 30.

This 1927 New York Yankees World Series ring was presented to Babe Ruth, dubbed as the greatest baseball player in history, during his signature season when he led the "1927 Yankees" through what has been considered the most significant season in baseball history. It was also that season when The Bambino showed his highest level of performance in breaking and setting the single-season home run record.

In addition to the ring, Sheen has also put up for auction the 1919 contract of Ruth's sale from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees, which was believed to have triggered The Curse of the Bambino, one of the more legendary myths in all of sports that kept the Red Sox from winning another Championship for many years to come.

Dubbed as "the most important transaction in sports history," the bidding price for the said contract has reached $459,496, with 17 bids as of this writing.

Sheen has previously bought the items from Josh Evans of Lelands in the early '90s, for a price he could no longer remember. He is, however, certain that he will come away with a profit.

The Ruth items have reportedly been kept in pristine condition, meticulously framed and displayed in a bar area in his house, which he has named after Ruth. Sheen further shared that he enjoyed it whenever people noticed the memorabilia, which would, in turn, give him a chance to tell the story of how the Red Sox sold Ruth to the Yankees for $100,000 and a $300,000 loan after the 1919 season.

Sheen has released a statement regarding the sale of the items, saying, "While I have greatly enjoyed owning them, I thought now was the right time to sell the Holy Grail of Ruth memorabilia so others can enjoy them. It is my hope that whoever buys these will be able to put them on display for the public."