Charlottesville Tragedy Updates: Lebron James Criticizes Donald Trump for Blaming Both White Supremacists and Liberals

Facebook/Lebron James In the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy, Lebron James believes that the only way to better society is to love.

Lebron James took a swipe at U.S. President Donald Trump as he called for unity after the Charlottesville tragedy that happened last weekend.

It has been learned that James was speaking on stage at the Cedar Point Amusement Park yesterday in line with the activities of his foundation when he told the crowd that he wanted to spend some time talking about the violent protests that happened in Charlottesville last weekend. Acknowledging that he can use his NBA superstar status as a platform to air his political beliefs, James went to say that the only thing for society to improve for the better is to love.

"And that's the only way we're going to be able to conquer something as one. It's not about the guy that's the so-called president of the United States, or whatever the case," said the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar.

James added that everybody should ask themselves what they can do to help society to change for the better, and once people have recognized what they can contribute, they have to give their 110 percent to make it happen.

James' statement against Trump stemmed from the President of the United States' (POTUS) statement that both camps are to be blamed in the tragic protests at Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend, which resulted in the death of a woman as the white supremacists and neo-Nazis challenged the liberals. According to Trump, both parties are to be blamed for the incident that led to the death of a woman.

"I'm not putting anybody on a moral plane. You had one group on one side, and you had a group on the other side," Trump said.

The said statement was the third from Trump as he attempts to address the tragic incident. According to Time, the POTUS was slow to condemn the white supremacists who organized the event and even pointed out that it was the liberals who came to violently attack the other group.