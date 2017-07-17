'Charmed' Reboot News: Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs in Talks

The original women of "Charmed," Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano, are reportedly talking about doing a reboot. If plans go well, then the show could find itself on Netflix and they have also asked their TV sister, Holly Marie Combs, to board the project.

A source exclusively told InTouch Weekly that the actresses want the "Charmed" reboot to center around their characters — Prue (Doherty), Phoebe (Milano) and Piper (Combs) — as moms. The premise would be that they would be raising and training their teenage witch daughters.

The news comes as Doherty and Milano recently patched up their long-standing feud. Milano told E! News that she and her former co-star talk privately a lot on Twitter these days.

The actresses made up following Doherty's cancer health scare. Milano admitted that what happened between them 15 years ago was no longer important as they have both grown up and changed.

When they were doing "Charmed" in 1998, there were reports that Doherty and Milano didn't get along. In 2013, Milano expressed that some days on the set were not good.

"Holly and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started, so it was very much sort of like high school," she said.

But now that the women are all in their mid-40s, they have learned to set their petty issues aside.

"I think that what she has gone through, [and] motherhood in my life, I think it just changes people," Milano said. "I prayed for her every day that she would feel well and I can't wait to see her."

Meanwhile, it's not just the "Charmed" sisters who are planning a reboot. In January, The CW announced plans to do a similar show which will be developed by "Jane the Virgin" showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman.

The new "Charmed" series, however, will be treated as a prequel set in 1976, which means Prue, Phoebe and Piper would still babies or have not been born yet. The development of the series has not pushed forward since the announcement.