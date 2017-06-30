'Charmed' Reboot Updates: Delay Fuels Rumors on an Original Cast Reunion

Since the supposed prequel of "Charmed" has been delayed, it is now suspected that the upcoming The CW series may not be a reboot but a reunion of the original cast members of the cult classic TV series.

Facebook/CharmedWill "Charmed 2018" be a reunion for the Halliwell sisters?

There is no denying that many fans are still hoping for a reunion of the original cast members of "Charmed," specifically the Halliwell sisters: Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) and their half-sister, Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan). Hence, when it was announced earlier this year that The CW was planning to produce a prequel that will not involve the original cast, many of the still-loyal fans of the original series protested the move.

However, less than a month after announcing the project, The CW said that it would be delaying the project, and that the new "Charmed" will be developed for the 2018 fall TV season instead. Because of this, fans of the Halliwell sisters and Paige Matthews jubilated as it is now suspected that the upcoming "Charmed" project may be a reunion for the original main stars after all.

As of this writing, though, there is still no word what the new "Charmed" will be, if it will be a reboot or a prequel that will have no connection to the Halliwell sisters. While it remains unclear if Doherty can reprise her role as the eldest Halliwell daughter as, apart from the fact that the character was killed off in the season 3 finale of "Charmed," she has also revealed that the next five years will be crucial for her as a breast cancer survivor, Combs has recently declared that she is more than willing to reunite for another "Charmed" adventure if given the chance.

"It's extraordinary. At this point, I can almost never see myself saying no to a con or a Charmed reunion, because it's so important to so many people I've already met personally," Combs said in an interview last month.

Before the announcement of the supposed "Charmed" reboot, Milano also revealed in an interview last year that all the other cast members are open to the idea of reprising their respective "Charmed" roles.

"It seems like that's going to happen any second. I just feel like with all these reunions, and we still have such a cult following, that I feel like someone's going to put that together at some point, and we're all totally on board for that," she told Entertainment Tonight in February last year.

Will "Charmed 2018" be a reboot or a reunion?

Fans can only hope for the latter.