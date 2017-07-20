'Charmed' Reboot Updates: Holly Marie Combs Belies Reports on an Original-Cast Reunion

Facebook/Charmed Holly Marie Combs has recently denied that a "Charmed" reboot with the original cast members is in the works.

After several news outlets reported last week that the original cast members of "Charmed" were in talks for a reboot of the hit fantasy series, it has been learned that such rumors were nothing more than just a figment of the imagination.

"Charmed" fans were in a frenzy last week after it was reported that two of the original stars of the series, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano, were in talks for a possible reboot of "Charmed" on Netflix. It was also alleged that Doherty and Milano kept Holly Marie Combs, another original "Charmed" star, in the loop for the revival of the hit CBS series on the streaming platform.

While many thought a "Charmed" reboot with the original cast members on board was on its way to becoming a reality, Combs has recently belied the reports via an Instagram post. Posting a throwback Thursday photo, showing her with Milano and Rose McGowan (who replaced Doherty when she left the show after the third season), Combs said that reports on a "Charmed" reboot involving the original cast members are nothing more than rumors.

To recall, it was announced in January this year that The CW was planning to have its own version of "Charmed" that would not involve the original cast members. However, a month later, the network announced that it was delaying the reboot for a 2018 fall TV season instead as the draft of the script failed to get the nod of the network bosses.

With The CW's plans for a "Charmed" reboot temporarily put on hold, there was no denying that hope of the cult following of the original series for the revival to include the original cast members were renewed. Furthermore, with Milano revealing in an interview that she and Doherty are finally in good terms after their rift on the show, which was believed to be the primary reason why the latter left "Charmed," many believed that they would see the original Power of Three on the small screen once more.

Apparently,it is still not the case.