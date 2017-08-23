Cheap Flight Day August 23 Details, News: How to Score Cheaper Deals

Travelers are in for a treat this Wednesday, Aug. 23, as it has been declared as Cheap Flight Day. With low airfares, this day would be the best time to plan for a vacation scheduled for this fall or during winter.

"On average, travel in August will save customers $42 over travel in July," Roman Shteyn, co-founder of RewardExpert.com shared. "But I've seen prices drop from about 10 to 20 percent depending on destination and departure cities. Cheap Flight Day combined with other methods is a wonderful way to save money on future travel."

For those who are traveling for the holidays like Thanksgiving, purchasing that ticket on Cheap Flight Day can get flyers to save a lot. According to the Airline Reporting Corporation, travelers save more when they purchase tickets in advance, particularly eight weeks prior to the trip.

Cheapest flights are usually scheduled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Hence, those who are desperate to save a few bucks should avoid booking flights set on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, as suggested by Rick Seaney CEO of FareCompare.com. Rates are most expensive on those said days of the week.

Non-picky travelers might have a bit of advantage when it comes to saving, as morning flights as early as 4 a.m. have cheaper deals. In addition, connecting flights can help travelers save up to 50 percent.

Furthermore, vacationers heading off to major cities will have access to better deals since smaller cities tend to offer less discounts.

Last but not the least, consumers should not rush their decisions if they are still unsure because, as Seaney said, prices will continue to be low in the following weeks as well. But cost-conscious flyers should not wait until the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving or Christmas, and the week after, as rates will be higher than they originally are.